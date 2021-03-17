The City of Winter Haven will host its inaugural Juneteenth Celebration on June 19.
“It is our hope that this event will serve as a celebration of culture, an opportunity for education, and an example of the city’s dedication to our community,” read a post announcing the event on Facebook.
At 5 p.m. Saturday, the Winter Haven Public Library will play host to an information event for the Juneteenth Celebration. Current plans and participation opportunities will be discussed.
Virtual participation is accepted and encouraged.
Email Marissa Barnes at mbarnes@mywinterhaven.com to participate virtually via Zoom. Please give city staff a call for more information at (863)-291-5656.