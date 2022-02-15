One of our most popular Sheriff’s Office programs is the Inmate Work Program.
So, what exactly is the Polk County Jail Inmate Work Program? It is an alternative sentencing program that allows judges to sentence convicted criminals to work instead of sentencing them to jail. The inmates pick up trash along roadways; clean up parks, schools, public facilities, and cemeteries; and work for the county and cities on a variety of projects – 281 projects in 2021 to be exact.
The program allows inmates who have been found to have committed relatively minor crimes to pay their debt to society while controlling the numbers of inmates in jail that taxpayers must pay for. Inmates can work during the week or on the weekend, which allows them to continue to support their families and pay restitution.
In 2021, Inmates worked more than 111,656 hours and ultimately saved taxpayers $1.1 million (calculated at a conservative $10.17 per hour). In addition, the inmates themselves pay to participate in the program, funding the cost of the program.
Not only does the program keep government costs down, it saves the county on labor to keep roads, government buildings, and public properties clean and maintained. Inmates collected 35,843 bags of trash, collected 3,458 discarded tires, and cleaned almost 1,000 miles of roads in 2021.
The men and women who served time in the program paying their debt to society should take pride in knowing their hard work has made Polk County an even better place to live, work, and visit – with the best possible result of this program being that the inmates learn their lesson and don’t come back.