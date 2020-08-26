Winter Haven Regional Airport Interim Airport Manager Ashley Udick was honored with a farewell reception at the airport terminal in July.
In addition, everyone in attendance celebrated the delivery of the new airport LEGOLAND Florida figure display.
According to City of Winter Haven staff, Udick worked hard to bring this special welcoming element to the airport. The reception was a nice sendoff that featured the presentation of a plaque of appreciation from the City of Winter Haven by Airport Manager Alex Vacha.
Udick is now serving as the General Manager of the Sonoma Jet Center FBO at Charles M. Schultz Sonoma County Airport in California.