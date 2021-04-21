Residents living in or near the Inwood community of Winter Haven are invited to attend the next Association for Inwood Community meeting.
“Be part of the beautiful things we are offering for our residents,” organizer Minnie Hassele said, as part of an open invitation.
Members meet on the second Tuesday of every month at the Polk County Sheriff's Office substation, located at 3635 Ave. G NW in Winter Haven. Meetings start at 7 p.m.
The next meeting is May 11.
Inwood neighborhood leaders will be hosting a community yard sale June 5 in Westwood Park, located at 1151 26st St. in Winter Haven. Vendors are welcome.
Residents should also mark their calendars for the annual Association for Inwood Community Multicultural Unity Festival on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. For more information on that event, call 863-662-5322.