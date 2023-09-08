It’s in the bag – Winter Haven Hospital Foundation is next beneficiary of Winn-Dixie’s Community Bag Program

Throughout the month of September, Winter Haven Hospital Foundation will receive a $1 donation for every purchase of the $2.99 Community Bag from the Winn-Dixie Community Bag Program.
The participating store location is at 243 Hwy. 27, South in Dundee.
The Winn-Dixie Community Bag Program rallies community support to help give back to the communities where shoppers live and work, organizers say.
Over $450,000 since the program’s launch in February 2019 has been donated to over 8,300 local nonprofits, with 601,075 meals provided.
The program makes it easy for shoppers to support their local nonprofit organizations.
“The Winter Haven Hospital Foundation is grateful to be selected as the recipient of the Winn-Dixie “Community Bag Program” for the month of September,” said Joel Thomas, President/CEO of Winter Haven Hospital Foundation, by email with the Winter Haven Sun.
“It’s because of the generosity and investment from community partners like Winn-Dixie that the Winter Haven Hospital Foundation is able to advance local healthcare to the next level of excellence.”