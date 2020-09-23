There are certain words and phrases that are used as labels to discredit a person or a viewpoint without regard to the accuracy of the word.

Lies.

Cheating.

Thievery.

Discrimination.

Racism.

Fake news.

Misinformation/disinformation.

Repeated often enough, these terms can assume a life of their own.

No proof is necessary — and often no proof is possible — since they are hurled as insults, often baseless.

If I don’t agree with you, then it’s obvious that you are a (insert the epithet of your choice).

If I don’t like a policy, I can give it an unsavory label, and if enough people repeat that label often enough, it begins to gain acceptance — no matter how inaccurate.

Such is the case in Florida’s debate over restoration of the right to vote to convicted criminals.

An amendment to the Florida Constitution adopted by 65 percent of Florida’s voters in 2018 allows convicted felons to have their right to vote restored. It says that “voting rights shall be restored upon completion of all terms of sentence including parole or probation.” (The forgiveness does not apply to persons convicted of murder or felony sex offenses.)

Advocates for expanding restoration of lost rights of citizenship now are saying that “completion of all terms of sentence” should not include paying fines, restitution or court costs, and want the courts to rewrite the amendment to reflect that premise.

They have seized on the term “poll tax” to support their cause.

Baloney!

“Poll tax” is one of those terms that is inherently objectionable because of the historic use of the tax as a way to discourage minorities from voting.

“Paying one’s debt to society” is a condition imposed on restoration of rights to convicted felons. The primary requirement is serving whatever term of imprisonment is imposed by a judge, sometimes followed by parole or probation.

Fines, restitution and court costs are ways of requiring convicted felons to reimburse society, at least in part, for the costs created by their crimes.

It is an obligation incurred by virtue of their crimes, whether or not they want to vote. And it is an obligation implicitly required by Florida’s willingness to allow supposedly reformed criminals to take their place in line at the polls with law-abiding citizens.

Calling it a “poll tax” is an abuse of the language.

Whether or not it is good public policy is one question, and a question that already has been answered by the voters. Unless the phrase “all terms of sentence” doesn’t mean precisely what it says, payment of fines, restitution and court costs clearly is required.

Calling it a “poll tax” is a con job that deserves nothing more than a hearty laugh from voters and judges who have at least a ninth grade understanding of civics and language.

—

(S. L. Frisbie is retired. He takes special pride in the fact that United States Senator Spessard L. Holland of Bartow drafted and secured passage of the 24th Amendment to the United States Constitution, which forbids the poll tax as a requirement for voting.)