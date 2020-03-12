WINTER HAVEN — A couple early birdies from Janie Jackson (Huntsville, Alabama) — one at No. 2 to take a four-shot lead and another at No. 4 to claim a five-stroke advantage — was all she needed to separate herself from the pack at the Country Club of Winter Haven and win the 12th annual Florida’s Natural Charity Classic.
“I’m kind of speechless, don’t have many words right now,” said Jackson, who fired a 3-under par 69 this afternoon en route to a six-shot victory. “That was a really, really tough week. I’m mentally drained, but super happy with my performance.”
The University of Alabama alumna begins her fifth Symetra Tour season with her first professional title. With the $18,750 payday, Jackson also surpasses the $100,000 threshold in career earnings ($100,112).
This result comes after she ended the 2019 season by setting a career-best result of tied for second at the Symetra Tour Championship.