The Polk County History Center’s popular lunch and learn series is shifting to Saturdays in 2021, and includes interactive elements designed to get attendees and their “Quaranteam” out exploring Polk County.
The following virtual programs are free:
On Jan. 9, from 11 a.m. until noon, staff are hosting “Zoom & Vroom – A Formidable Fruit: Florida’s Citrus Industry in Polk County.” The Zoom presentation explores Polk’s historic citrus industry with a look at the magnificent labels that once adorned the crates of fruit. Afterwards, participants will be encouraged to visit different locations, including an iconic roadside monument and a u-pick citrus farm. To register or find out more information, contact Jayme Jamison at (863) 534-4381, or by email at JaymeJamison@polk-county.net.
On Jan. 16, starting at 11 a.m., is an architectural tour of the History Center. Discover the neoclassical architectural elements that define this iconic Polk County landmark. This month’s tour will focus on the dome and clock, both of which are embedded in the cultural identity of Bartow and Polk. The architectural tour occurs at 11 a.m. the third Saturday of each month.
The Tin Can Tourists return to Bartow on Jan. 16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. In collaboration with Main Street Bartow and the Florida Tin Can Tourist Association, vintage RV’s will be parked and on display in downtown Bartow surrounding the History Center. Step back in time to the nostalgic days of Florida’s tourism industry when automobiles took to the road with these unique campers in tow. Venture inside the History Center to the Community Gallery and learn more about Florida’s lost attractions and the Montreal-to-Miami Dixie Highway.
Pick up a copy of the Images of America book, “Tin Can Tourists in Florida, 1900-1970,” by Nick Wynne, available for purchase in the History Center’s gift shop.
On Jan. 30, starting at 10 a.m., is Genealogy Speaker Series: “Save a Cemetery: with Maps, Assessments and Proper Cleaning” by Jeff Moates of the Florida Public Archaeology Network. Moates will discuss basic steps to help preserve historic cemeteries in an inhospitable climate and an unrelenting environment of Florida development.
his will be a hybrid presentation and registration is required. Interested attendees may attend in-person at the Polk County History Center, with a limit to 15 people for social distancing, or may participate virtually on Zoom. Contact Preston Petermeier to register at (863) 534-4604 or by email at PrestonPetermeier@polk-county.net.