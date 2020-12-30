On Dec. 16, a socially-distanced jury decided that former Indian Lakes Estates resident James “Jimbo” Pennington ought to spend the rest of his life behind bars for the 2017 murder of Devyn Martin.
The verdict represented the first COVID-era murder trial held in Florida’s 10th Judicial Circuit, which includes Polk County. Trials were suspended by a state order earlier this year, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pennington was convicted of murdering Martin over “some negative comments to him” a week prior.
Martin reportedly came to a house Pennington lived in with others in 2017. Pennington asked Martin to leave and Martin refused. Pennington then fired an arrow from a compound bow, narrowly missing Martin's head.
Martin reportedly grabbed a small caliber rifle from his golf cart and hid behind the cart for cover. Soon after, Pennington reportedly murdered Martin with a shotgun.
In a press release, State Attorney Brian Haas thanked Assistant State Attorney Jaenea Gorman for presenting evidence to the jurors and Polk County Sheriff's Office staff for their role in putting together the case.