A Go Fund Me account has been created to help find the suspect who hit and killed a local Winter Haven woman during the Chain of Lakes Boat Parade on North Lake Howard Drive at around 6:35 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.
The family and friends of Kelly Hagan noted she was a “beloved woman – wife, mother, grandmother and cherished friend.” Her Go Fund Me page can be located at https://gofund.me/4ae797be Friends hope to raise funds for a reward for information leading to the capture and prosecution of the individual who hit her and fled the scene. Hagan died from the impact and authorities say the suspected vehicle was reported as possibly a Silver Dodge Caliber with Virginia plates.
Friends wrote, “We seek justice for her, as well as for the rest of us who have been robbed of her warm, loving presence by this unimaginable, senseless tragedy.”
To report any information or leads in the case, contact the Florida Highway Patrol or the Winter Haven Police Department at 1-800-226-TIPS or at HeartlandCrimestoppers.com