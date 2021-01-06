K-Ville Avenue (County Road 542) at Recker Highway (State Road 655) will be closed for the 90 days to build an eastbound right-turn lane onto southbound Recker Highway.
The $1.2 million project to improve traffic flow and enhance safety at the busy intersection includes utility pole relocation, sheet piling, road widening and traffic signal modifications.
Eastbound traffic along K-Ville Avenue approaching the intersection at Recker Highway will detour at Industrial Boulevard. Westbound traffic from Recker Highway will detour at Commercial Boulevard about a half-mile north of the intersection.
Lengthy congestion delays should be expected. Commuters are strongly encouraged to avoid the intersection during construction and to seek alternate routes to avoid sluggish traffic along detour route through an industrialized area with freight traffic.
Drivers are also advised to drive carefully, be alert to detour signs, and to add extra time to trips through the area.