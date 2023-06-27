K9 Courtyard unleashed for area dogs

The City of Winter Haven is such a great place to live that even the dogs think so, or now they will, since they have their own dog courtyard downtown.
The K9 Courtyard held its grand opening Monday, June 26, with city dignitaries in attendance.
“Downtown Winter Haven is growing with the opening and rehabilitation of residential properties as well as the new hotel that will open this fall,” said Julie Adams, Parks Recreation & Culture Development Director.
“Many of these properties are pet friendly. We also have many area businesses that bring dogs to work so the need for an off-leash area for dogs has grown.”
Mayor Brad Dantzler echoed Adams’ remarks, noting that it’s a great place for dogs to have the opportunity to stretch and play without being restricted to a leash. “Downtown is becoming more dog friendly for both work and living. With pet friendly properties including new residential apartments opening and the 1st new hotel in 100 years nearing completion this fall, we have seen the need to an off-leash place for our furry companions,” he said.
“Who would have thought 15 years ago when we opened the Chain of Lakes Trail that this site would have ended up being such an ideal spot to offer a secure place for dogs and their owners with mature shade and adjacent parking?” Dantzler said.
“With this location adjacent to the trail, it is easily accessible to residents and visitors to walk to the K9 Courtyard, which is just another example of Winter Haven’s Trail Town Designation,” he added.
The move was made to name the area a “courtyard” instead of a “dog park” since it is not a large park, but more of a courtyard.
Treats and new bandanas were presented to dogs attending the honorary unleashing of K9 Courtyard.
After a countdown from 3,2,1, Mayor Dantzler unhooked the leashes of the ceremony and Deputy City Manager MJ Carnevale unleashed his dog, Lily, to explore the new grounds.
The K9 Courtyard was a joint venture between the City of Winter Haven Project Staff, Planning Department, City Commission, Community Redevelopment Agency Board, and Downtown CRA Advisory Committee, as well as the Everett Whitehead & Son Inc. team.