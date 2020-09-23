I have been reading several articles in The Sun Newspaper about the public school superintendent Jacqueline Byrd. First she was going to retire, giving up her salary of half a million dollars. That is okay if that is her decision. The article sounded racial but I am really not sure but it sounded that way to me. It was stated trouble with the (Polk School) Board was her reason. For half a million dollars it seems that one could put up with almost anything. Then I read the letter from Ms. Kelley asking why the Board would pay this amount of money and was it justified to pay such an amount. Now I see the latest article saying Ms. Byrd was thinking not to retire. It sounds funny that since Mr. Townsend lost his run for the board, Ms. Byrd is now going to stay. Is the problem with the Board or is the problem with Ms. Byrd over? Who knows? Again I say half a million dollars can sure make some problems more tolerable. Is the money justified in this case or is the problem more racial, as the first letter (Mr. Fields) seemed to state?
Keeping up with superintendent, school board conflict | Letter to the Editor
