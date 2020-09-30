WINTER HAVEN — Knights of Columbus Council 7091 of Cypress Gardens honored Kenneth and Beverly Mackie with its first Family of the Month award in the 2020-21 Columbian Year for their unselfish commitment to feeding hungry homeless people in the Winter Haven community.
The couple received a certificate in recognition of their long-time service to the homeless from Grand Knight Ed Luteran during a council meeting on August 13, and were further recognized as special guests at the council’s annual Installation Dinner — where the K-of-C presented a check for $500 to support their ministry.
The Mackies earned the award for their leadership role in an outreach ministry to the homeless at St. Matthew Church called “Matthew 25:35.” They joined the ministry and helped it expand after moving to Winter Haven from Houston several years ago.
With the full support of the church’s pastor, Father Nick O’Brien, the ministry initially provided lunch for the homeless every Sunday at the church-owned Regenerations Thrift Shop in downtown Winter Haven, in addition to preparing and serving meals to the homeless twice a month at The Mission in downtown Winter Haven.
As the ministry grew and attracted more parishioners as volunteers under the Mackies’ leadership, freshly-cooked meals prepared in the church kitchen were also served to the homeless each Thursday evening in an annex to the Regenerations building that Father O’Brien remodeled to serve as a dining area.
When COVID-19 restrictions forced the church to shut down its kitchen and Regenerations earlier this year, the Mackies didn’t miss a beat, making arrangements to serve complete meals and other food donated by organizations and individuals to homeless men, women and children every Thursday evening at The Mission on Central Avenue in downtown Winter Haven.
“Kenneth and Beverly Mackie have done an extraordinary job of serving people in need,” Luteran said. “They were not only instrumental in starting ‘Matthew 25:35,’ but continued its life-saving work non-stop throughout the COVID-19 ordeal.”
Knights of Columbus Council 7091 donates funds to local charities, supports pro-life activities and sponsors a number of projects for youth in Winter Haven, including an annual Spelling Bee, Basketball Free Throw Championship and Easter Egg Hunt.