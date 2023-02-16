(Dundee)
A 23-year-old Kissimmee woman was killed in a crash involving 2 vehicles on U.S. 27 in Dundee, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office reports. Deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, along with Polk County Fire Rescue, were dispatched at about 6:48 a.m., to the crash scene at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Fredrick Avenue.
According to reports, upon arrival of first responders, 23-year-old Leann Zayas of Kissimmee was found deceased. She was driving a gray 2022 Toyota Corolla.
The second driver, a 29-year-old Maria Diaz of Winter Haven, and the passenger were transported to a local hospital where they were treated for their injuries and then released. Diaz was driving a gray 2022 Nissan Rouge. The PCSO reports that based on evidence and interviews at the scene, Traffic Homicide investigators determined that Diaz was driving north on U.S. 27, while Zayas was driving west on Fredrick Avenue. As Zayas attempted to turn south onto U.S. 27, she drove across the northbound lanes and into the path of the Nissan. The front of the Nissan struck the driver’s side door of the Corolla.
There is a stop sign on Fredrick Avenue, for drivers entering U.S. 27. Excessive speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash, according to a PCSO media release. A portion of the roadway was closed for about 4 hours during the investigation, which remains on-going.