WINTER HAVEN – New officers of Knights of Columbus Council 7091 of Cypress Gardens and the Frank J. Durbin Fourth Degree Assembly 2608, the Council’s patriotic/ceremonial arm, were installed in dual ceremonies on August 29 in a banquet hall at Cypresswood Golf & Country Club in Winter Haven.
Grand Knight Ed Luteran and his fellow Council officers were installed in a ceremony orchestrated by District 31 Deputy Tom Berdis and District 32 Warden Arnold Saunders, while Assembly officers took the oath of office in a ceremony led by Florida District Master Charles McLaughlin and Sir Knight Robert Higgins. The Assembly’s top officer, Faithful Navigator Phil Pierpont, was unable to attend.
Knights serving as Council officers this year, along with Luteran, are Deputy Grand Knight Jerry Melnitzke, Financial Secretary Ruben Sanabria, Treasurer Roger DeLorey, Recorder Ken Nelson, Warden John Ondrovic, Chancellor Andrew Brownyard, Advocate Ed Sheehan, Inside Guard Bob Bigg, Outside Guard John Tardif, Three Year Trustee James Sharak, Two Year Trustee Sal Porta and One Year Trustee Phil Pierpont.
Assembly members who took the oath of office to serve with Pierpont include Captain Ruben Sanabria, Pilot John Ondrovic, Comptroller James Sharak, Scribe Roger DeLorey, Purser Sal Porta, Inner Sentinel Billy Bob Morris, Outer Sentinel Steve Hilbmann, Three Year Trustee John Tardif, Two Year Trustee Andrew Brownyard and One Year Trustee Bob Bigg.
Following the induction ceremonies, the new officers, family members and special guests enjoyed a dinner catered by Terri Lobb.
Masking and social distancing rules were strictly adhered to during both ceremonies as well as the dinner. The function was chaired by Deputy Grand Knight Jerry Melnitzke.