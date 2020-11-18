WINTER HAVEN — Knights of Columbus Council 7091 of Cypress Gardens honored Jerry and Kristel Melnitzke with a Family of the Month award for their service to the Knights of Columbus and its Frank J. Durbin Fourth Degree Assembly 2608. The award was presented by Grand Knight Ed Luteran at a recent Council meeting in the clubhouse at Cypresswood Golf and Country Club.
One of the couple’s most noteworthy achievements was planning and executing a highly successful 2020 Installation Dinner for the council and assembly staged on August 29 at Cypresswood. This was a challenging assignment because it required extra work due to COVID-19 masking, social distancing and other restrictions.
The couple also has participated for many years in the council’s annual Tootsie Roll Drive to secure donations for three local charitable organizations — Special Olympics of Polk County, the Achievement Academy and the Alliance for Independence — that provide a wide range of services for intellectually challenged children and adults.
In addition, Jerry Melnitzke serves Council 7091 as Deputy Grand Knight. He is a lifetime member of the K of C, whose resume also includes service as Grand Knight and many other offices in the Council and Faithful Navigator and other positions, including an Honor Guard member, in the Fourth Degree Assembly.
Council 7091 is an independent Knights of Columbus unit that works closely with other councils serving St. Joseph Catholic Church in Winter Haven and St. Ann Catholic Church in Haines City, in addition to Catholic Charities of Central Florida Polk County Ministries.