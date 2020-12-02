Knights of Columbus Council 7091 of Cypress Gardens honored Steve Hilbmann with its prestigious Knight of the Month award for his strong commitment to voluntarily assisting military veterans with a wide range of special needs — in addition to his active involvement in the Knights of Columbus.
Grand Knight Ed Luteran announced the award during a council meeting on October 22 in the clubhouse at Cypresswood Golf & Country Club in Winter Haven.
Key factors contributing to Hilbmann’s selection were the wide range of special services he provides for veterans in his role as Commander of Chapter 35 of the Military Order of the Purple Heart. This totally volunteer organization provides health, patriotic, humanitarian, morale building, leadership and other services for veterans in a five-county area of Central Florida that includes the northern part of Hillsborough and all of Polk, Lake, Osceola and Orange counties.
Despite the threat to their personal safety posed by COVID-19, Hilbmann and his Military Order the Purple Heart colleagues delivered wheelchairs and walkers to more than 150 wounded veterans in Lake County alone. This humanitarian effort was carried out this spring when many other organizations ceased operations due to COVID-19.
After completing their wheelchair mission, Hilbmann and his fellow veterans delivered Purple Heart Leadership medals to 52 schools in the territory they cover and presented plaques to the families of Officers Paul Dunn and Kenneth Foley, former Lakeland Police Department officers who were slain in the line of duty. They also honored a former City of Auburndale officer whose career ended abruptly when he sustained severe injuries serving the public.
Hilbmann served our nation as a member of the Marine Corps in Vietnam, where he earned three Purple Hearts for injuries sustained on the battlefield. He went on to serve in the US Secret Service, where he guarded U.S. and foreign dignitaries.
Fluent in seven languages, he served as a translator throughout his military and Secret Service careers and now in his volunteer role with the Military Order of the Purple Heart. He and his wife, Sally, recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary by renewing their vows during a Mass at St. Faustina Church, in Clermont, celebrated by Father Ramon Bolatete, former pastor at St. Joseph Church in Lakeland.
Council 7091 is an independent K of C unit that works closely with councils affiliated with St. Joseph Catholic Church in Winter Haven and St. Ann Catholic Church in Haines City, in addition to Catholic Charities of Central Florida Polk County Ministries.