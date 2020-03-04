POLK COUNTY – Donald Pruessman, of Winter Haven, became the first member of Knights of Columbus Council 7091 of Cypress Gardens to achieve First, Second and Third degree status in the Knight of Columbus through a new ceremony known as the Exemplification of Charity Unity and Fraternity.
Pruessman was one of 14 knights who attained Third Degree status in the newly-created ceremony, conducted at St. Ann Catholic Church in Haines City, and witnessed by the candidates’ relatives, friends and fellow knights. The new ceremony enables knights to complete all three degrees in a little more than an hour. Under the previous format, the degree process could be spread out over three days.
A retired U.S. Coast Guard Catholic Chaplain, Pruessman was presented with his Third Degree certificate by Grand Knight James Sharak at a meeting of Council 7091 on January 28 in the clubhouse at Cypresswood Golf and Country Club.
Pruessman said he looks forward to being involved in the organization’s charitable activities, including the Tootsie Roll Drive fundraiser for intellectually challenged children and adults, outreach to Special Olympics and an annual Veterans Appreciation Dinner.
Pruessman attends St. Matthew Church in Winter Haven, where he serves as a Eucharistic Minister and is active in the Matthew 25:35 ministry that feeds hungry homeless people twice a week in the annex to the church’s Regenerations Thrift Store in downtown Winter Haven.