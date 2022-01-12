A church in Lake Alfred recently reached a milestone that many churches may not see.
Lake Alfred Church of God by Faith celebrated its 100th anniversary and the City Commission officially recognized it by setting a proclamation Dec. 6.
“As Polk County became a rich citrus industry, many people moved into this small town of Lake Alfred,” said Deacon Willie Robertson. “Homes were built to house those families. Once the physical need had been met there was the spiritual need that needed to be filled.”
In 1921, founder Elder Nathaniel Scippio along with Bishop Willie Matthews began to preach the Gospel and established the church. It came from humble beginnings in a wooden house at 630 E. Lemon St. which also served as the first school in the community. The first pastor, Elder Lonnie Staten was known for his gift of prophecy and was community-minded and generous.
“It was stated he had a heart for people and a strong command in his understanding of God’s word. It was said that he prayed a member back to life after being declared dead by several witnesses on the scene,” said Robertson.
In 1930, the sanctuary was moved to 580 Midway into a new building. The structure was built by hand one block at a time. The church flourished and as the organization grew, the bishop’s board assigned other leaders to pastor and grow the church.
“Lake Alfred truly has a rich culture and history from all corners and people,” Robertson said. “In the 58 years I have had the privilege to be in this world and out of all my experiences I have not seen any place like Lake Alfred. It still stands out as a great place to live.”
The mission statement of the church: We believe the door to salvation is always open and so are the doors to our church. Our mission is to be fully devoted to Jesus by opening our arms to those in search of the truth. We show God’s love and concern for our fellow man at every opportunity. Through works of charity and opening our doors to listen and love we feel that we are walking in the footsteps of Jesus Christ.