Lake Hamilton may give the green light to approve red light cameras

There may soon be red light cameras at intersections in Lake Hamilton.
The Lake Hamilton Town Council will meet the day after staff returns from the Labor Day weekend, Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 6 p.m. at the Town Council Chambers at 100 Smith Avenue in Lake Hamilton, to consider the first reading of the ordinance that will, if approved, allow the Town to install automatic traffic enforcement equipment and red-light cameras at intersections in Lake Hamilton.
At their Aug. 1 meeting, council members heard a presentation of the Automatic Traffic Enforcement Agreement with Altumint, given by Lorine Johnson. Altumint had conducted a study on the red light on Main Street and Hwy. 27. According to city agenda records, there was discussion regarding the placement of cameras and the process to move forward with placement and enforcement.
The motion was made by council member Marlene Wagner, with a second by Mayor Michael W. Kehoe to approve the agreement with Altumint contingent upon passing an ordinance to allow for red light cameras within the Town.
When a roll call vote was taken, Vice Mayor Cora Perry Roberson and Council member Larry Dale Tomlinson voted nay, while Wagner and Kehoe voted aye. The motion failed, 2-2, with the council asking staff to bring it back with more details. Council member Patrick Slavens was absent. City Attorney Heather Maxwell advised Lake Hamilton Police Chief Michael Teague that the matter should be introduced as an ordinance.
The matter will be on the Sept. 5 agenda as an ordinance.
In other business, council members are expected to hold public hearings under old business, for the second and final reading of an ordinance to a comprehensive plan amendment for 19.63 acres at the Garden of Eden subdivision and the first reading of a rezoning of the same.
They also will be discussing resolutions addressing the city’s travel expense and credit card policies, as well as setting and approving the bond amount for an applicant’s permit so they can move forward with the construction of a boat dock at 3350 Crump Road.