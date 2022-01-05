If you are a resident of Lake Hamilton, you are probably not surprised about Vice Mayor Marlene Wagner’s accomplishments.
“Marlene truly believes in the employees of the Town and shares a true compassion for what she does,” said Brittney Sandovalsoto, the town clerk of Lake Hamilton.
Nathan Lewellen, public services director of Lake Hamilton said, “Marlene has great instincts with people. When she believes in a person, she believes all the way and backs you up 100 percent. You end up digging deeper to be worthy of that kind of faith.”
The Florida League of Cities has more than 400 members in Florida, who vote to select one member for the League’s highest annual honor. The award is named after the first recipient of the award, Florida Supreme Court Justice E. Harris Drew. The award recognizes local elected officials who have made lasting and worthwhile contributions to the citizens of Florida through their efforts and dedication in the performance of their duties at the local level. The Justice E. Harris Award also has an appropriate motto: “Local self-government, the key to American democracy.”
Wagner’s success as a concerned resident, started with attending town meetings, when she moved to the town of Lake Hamilton in 2000. In 2006, Wagner was elected mayor, unopposed. Her accomplishments, her dedication and support for the town of Lake Hamilton and the residents had just begun.
Wagner listed the progress that Lake Hamilton has achieved and highlighted the major specific accomplishments that she helped to achieve including:
• Bringing a Polk County Fire and Rescue substation to the town.
• Adding a third bus route on the Citrus Connection, for the residents of Lake Hamilton.
• Securing construction of a new, upgraded water treatment facility.
• Petitioning and supporting a needed traffic light at Main Street.
• Creating an agreement with the town of Dundee to jointly assist with wastewater treatment.
• Spearheading and continuing enhancements of the Veteran’s Memorial Wall.
Wagner continues to support the Memorial Wall, with support of residents and friends. More than 27 businesses, outside organizations, and residents, have donated time and funding over the years.
The Memorial Wall has become an annual site for the Independence Celebration, scheduled this year on July 2, 2022. This will include the flag ceremony, singing, entertainment and the annual fireworks.
After 13 years as mayor, Wagner stepped down in 2019, However, she continues to serve today as the vice mayor.
Wagner was nominated for the E. Harris Drew Award by Lake Hamilton Mayor Michael Kehoe and Council Member Barrett O’Neil.
Wagner said that one of the major issues for the future for Lake Hamilton is positive, controlled growth.
Put Marlene Wagner under her photo.