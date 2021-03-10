Currently, residents can take a walk on a paved sidewalk from the downtown area to the bridge in between Lake Howard and Lake Cannon, located on the north side of Lake Howard.
Soon, additional sidewalks will be added to the west side of Lake Howard.
Eventually, a sidewalk will be built on the south side of the lake.
The City of Winter Haven was awarded $428,525 through a Florida Department of Transportation grant for sidewalk construction around Lake Howard, with design costs of $49,950 to be funded by city transportation impact fees.
The project extends from Avenue D SW to 15th Street SW, along South Lake Howard Drive. Construction should begin within a year.
Currently, it's fairly common to see residents walking or jogging in the grass areas around the lake.
Winter Haven Public Works Department Director MJ Carnevale said city staff hope to eventually add sidewalk from 15th Street SW, past Lake Howard Nature Park, and end at Avenue C SW. That portion of the project is not part of this FDOT grant, however.