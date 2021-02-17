More than 100 artists will be competing for more than $22,000 in prize money during the 50th Annual Citizens Bank & Trust Lake Wales Arts Festival this weekend.
Artist booths are a bit more spread out for social distancing this year and all of the vendors, Lake Wales Arts Council volunteers and staff will be wearing masks.
Beyond that, though, the festival is another opportunity to enjoy the outdoors and maybe find a nice piece of art for your home.
The festival opens at 9 a.m. Saturday and closes on Sunday at 4 p.m.
Entry is free, but access to the VIP Village costs $100.
There will be live jazz music again this year and on Saturday night there will be a 50-year celebration.