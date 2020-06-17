The Lake Wales Association of Realtors (LWAR) recently announced that it has named Simon Gutierrez, of Lake Wales, as the winner for the 2020 LWAR Annual College Scholarship Award.
LWAR President Drew Farrar, Vice President Heidi Gravel and Treasurer Jimmy Kahler presented Simon the scholarship award in front of the Polk State College campus in Lake Wales. Simon will be pursuing a career in Business Finance at Polk State College.
This is the 10th awarding for the LWAR Scholarship, which is to be given annually to a graduating youth planning to attend Polk State College. The LWAR is able to continue with this annual scholarship award due to the generosity of its members, who have contributed to its scholarship fund during the past year and also with its fundraiser events and generous benefactors.