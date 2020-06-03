The Florida High School Athletic Association released the 2019-20 Floyd E. Lay Sunshine Cup All-Sports Awards standings last week. Lists reflected results from the fall and winter seasons.
For the 2019-20 school year, the 697 member senior high schools were divided into seven classifications. Points were awarded to schools based in part on a top-16 or top-eight (where 16 or fewer schools qualified for the state tournament bracket) finish in FHSAA State Series competition, while points were deducted for various levels of unsporting conduct.
Lake Wales placed eighth in the Class 5A overall standings with 43.75 points, which included 31 points for the Highlanders’ girls teams. Bartow placed 15th overall in Class 6A with 43.50 (23.50 boys points and 22.00 girls points).
Winter Haven totaled 17.50 points in Class 7A (13.00 girls and 4.50 boys), All Saints Academy had 5.00 points in Class 3A, Fort Meade posted 3.75 points in Class 1A and Auburndale collected 2.75 points in Class 5A.