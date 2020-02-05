LAKE WALES – According to statements made during a Jan. 27 board meeting, the Lake Wales Charter Schools Board of Trustees is close to purchasing the Hardman School Complex.
The Hardman School Complex is a long vacant school house built in 1919 and located across the street from Lake Wales Little Theatre, at the corner of Seminole Avenue and Third Street, just east of the downtown area.
In 2017, the City of Lake Wales owned the property and there was an effort to have the city donate the property to Lake Wales Charter Schools, for the purpose of housing Bok Academy North Middle School.
The proposal ran into a handful of issues, though.
First, Florida statute and the city charter make it illegal for the city to donate anything of value, stating anything of value must be sold to the highest bidder. Second, the Lake Wales Charter Schools Board of Trustees did not have enough resources to purchase the building at the time. Third, the Florida Commission on Ethics ruled that it would be unethical for the city to give the property away to the charter school board, given that Robin Gibson is a member of the city commission and also a lawyer for the charter school board, which was determined to be a conflict of interest by the commission.
Lake Wales Charter Schools Superintendent Dr. Jesse Jackson recently said, “This is a rekindling of an old issue,” that, “all sort of crumbled.”
Gibson and charter school staff appear to have found a way to resolve these problems.
Between now and late 2017, city staff transferred the Hardman School Complex property from city ownership to ownership by the Lake Wales Community Redevelopment Agency board. Unlike the city, the CRA board is not required to sell anything of value to the highest bidder. The CRA board is allowed to publish plans to sell an asset and select whom to sell the asset to, so long as it is determined to be in the best interest of city residents.
Over the past few weeks, charter school staff and city staff have been negotiating an unknown sales price for the Hardman School Complex, according to City Manager Ken Fields and charter school board vice chair Dr. Andy Oguntola. A news announcement could be published by the charter school board as early as next week, Oguntola said.
“It can happen,” Oguntola said. “Right now the stars are aligned and everything is moving in the right direction. The right people are at the table and right now we are waiting on an appraisal.”
Currently, Bok Academy North is a charter middle school operating out of rented church space. As many as 600 students could be packed into that space come the start of the next school year in August.
Because the Hardman School Complex is termite infested and in need of serious renovations, it appears unlikely the school would be ready in time for the fall semester, even if the deal is approved in the coming weeks.
“It won't be easy but nothing worthwhile is easy,” Gibson said.
—