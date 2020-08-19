LAKE WALES – On Aug. 4, the Lake Wales Charter Schools Board of Trustees voted to start some of its schools in the Lake Wales area on a “virtual only” beginning Aug. 24 and lasting until at least Sept. 18.
After submitting that plan to the Polk County Public School Board for approval, the plan was denied by staff on Aug. 7.
Polk County Public Schools staff said the policy would be in conflict with Florida Executive Order 2020-149. Signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis, the executive order states all students who want to attend school in-person must start no later than August.
On Aug. 14 the charter school board scheduled an emergency vote to update the policy. Now, any Lake Wales Charter Schools student who wants to attend school in person will resume in-person instruction Aug. 31.
Between Aug. 7 and Aug. 14, Lake Wales Charter Schools Superintendent Dr. Jesse Jackson said he and Polk County Public Schools Superintendent Jacqueline Byrd were in constant contact to resolve the issue.
The charter school board administers four elementary schools in the Lake Wales area, two middle schools and Lake Wales High School. However, the Polk County School Board sponsors and signs off on all charter school state paperwork from Polk County.
The charter school board had wanted to start classes on a virtual-only basis until pandemic-related risks lowered.
Lake Wales Charter Schools Board of Trustees member Howard Kay said the governor was the reason why they had to open sooner.
“DeSantis is saying ‘do this or you wont get any money,’” Kay said.
The charter school board has already purchased masks, but board chair Danny Gill said there are other pandemic items that charter school board has yet to purchase. Gill did not elaborate about which items when asked, but said the charter school board will need help from the Polk County School Board.
Kay said starting school virtual only would not have been a perfect solution either. Earlier this year, Lake Wales Charter Schools staff purchased some electronics during the first wave of the pandemic. During the emergency meeting Aug. 14, several teachers said much of that equipment came back with cracked screens or otherwise no longer worked.
Kay said there are not nearly enough electronics to provide virtual school to every student.