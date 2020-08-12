LAKE WALES – On Aug. 4, the Lake Wales Charter School Board of Trustees voted to reopen schools within the charter district on a virtual-only basis with the exception of Pre-K and Little Highlander Academy students, who will be taught in person beginning Aug. 24.
Additionally, all Lake Wales Charter Schools athletic activities have been canceled until further notice.
All LWCS staff will work on campus beginning Aug 14. The charter school board will reassess when and whether students return to in-person instruction.
Lake Wales Charter Schools Superintendent Dr. Jesse L. Jackson said the board’s decision last week will give staff more time to make sure its schools are safe.
“Making the health, safety and well-being of students, teachers and staff a first priority is a guiding principle that we continue to use in our planning,” Jackson said. “Please know that we have spent many hours during the past few weeks vetting the varied concerns, interests and desires of students, parents and staff in the process.”