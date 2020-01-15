LAKE WALES – Thanks to the First Baptist Church of Lake Wales, every student attending Bok North Academy, Bok South Academy and Lake Wales High School had a zero balance in their respective lunch accounts after they returned from the holiday break.
In explaining the reasoning behind the church’s generosity, Pastor Scott Markley said he and the rest of the church staff agreed that they had wanted a new way to show the community the love of Christ. So, after hearing about a father who couldn’t pay his child’s lunch account balance, Barry Hooten, the Minister of Discipleship and Administration, told Markley about it.
Church staff learned from the principal of the school that the father had lost his job. He came to the school to apologize for the balance, which was about $60, and to let them know that he wasn’t sure when he would be able to pay it.
Touched by the story, church staff agreed to do something for Christmas for the community.
Hooten checked with Lake Wales Charter Schools’ elementary schools and found that all the students eat for free since, according to the district’s website, all LWCS elementary schools participate in the Community Eligible Provision (CEP) of the National School Lunch Program, which allows all students to eat breakfast and lunch at no charge.
Hooten then called Bok North and South, the charter district’s middle schools, and Lake Wales High School. He also contacted Frostproof Elementary School, learning that it falls under the CEP, as well.
With that information, the church moved forward in aiding the students at the two middle schools and the high school.
“At first, we were just going to pay off the larger balances,” Markley said. “But, then we thought ‘wouldn’t it be fun to pay them all off and everyone start out with a clean slate for the new year?’”
The total sum of all the unpaid lunch accounts totaled about $1,600, with the high school having the largest balance.
Markley said that he thanked the congregation for their generosity this year in giving.
“Only this year and last have we had money at the end of the year,” Markley said. “Usually, we are trying to play catch up. And, because of the congregation’s giving, we were able to respond to the need when we heard about it.”
For context, student breakfast is $1.25 and lunches are $2.90. Reduced breakfast is $0.30 and lunch is $0.40. According to the Lake Wales Charter School website, students can only charge one breakfast and one lunch before an alternative meal is provided.
“We figure our sin debt has been paid by Christ and, as we pay these lunch accounts, we hope it will remind others that God loves them,” he said.
Also, the church has an ongoing ministry to help feed community children. According to Hooten, the “Backpack Ministry” provides food to about 30 students and their families each weekend. They also provide holiday and summer boxes for those same students.
“We work closely with the schools,” Hooten said. “We figure we have the same job – taking care of children and families — and we come alongside the schools to help where we can.”