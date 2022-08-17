On Aug. 2 the Lake Wales City Commission members instructed city staff to start enforcing a controversial city ordinance that disallows begging for money in an aggressive manner within city limits.
Ordinance 2020-31 passed in January 2021, but according to some members of the public and a few commissioners, Lake Wales Police Department officers have not been enforcing the ordinance.
The ordinance is considered controversial because several years ago the United States Supreme Court said that panhandling is free speech. Both the city and Polk County rescinded local panhandling laws in 2019 as a result of the Supreme Court decision.
“The NAACP had challenged Polk County about their ordinance, and our ordinance was almost identical,” Lake Wales City Attorney Chuck Galloway said in 2020. “So everybody around us rescinded their existing ordinances.”
In 2021 Galloway said the current panhandling ordinance in Lake Wales is patterned after a similar statute from Osceola County, which has not been legally challenged since it was passed about six years ago.
On Aug. 2 there was discussion about enforcing the current panhandling ordinance.
A self described business owner named Tiffany said panhandlers have been aggressive of late.
“We have a few panhandlers on Park Avenue (downtown) who are very rude, blatantly asking for money,” Tiffany said. “There are a couple who are always around. This is a repetitive issue that needs to be addressed.”
Former city commissioner Al Goldstein voted for the current ordinance in 2021.
“You don't know if you are going to be attacked,” Goldstein said on Oct. 20, 2020 from the dais. “You put your hand in your pocket to take out a dollar and they might chop your hand off for the money in your other pocket.”
On Aug. 2, Goldstein called for the LWPD to start using bicycle patrols downtown.
Commissioner Terrye Howell said LWPD officers need to enforce the current panhandling ordinance, as did Deputy Mayor Robin Gibson.
“Our police department should enforce the ordinance that we have on the books,” Gibson said.
The deputy mayor said if court action is filed against the city, staff can address that in future.
City Manager James Slaton said LWPD is already aware of the panhandlers downtown, with officers talking with business owners about the problem lately.
According to ordinance 2020-31, panhandlers are defined as people who demand money, gifts or donations that warrant reasonable concern for safety such as by touching, by impeding movement or by intimidation.
Aggressive panhandling is further defined as repeatedly soliciting despite refusals, following pedestrians, using profane language which disrupts peace.
“Panhandling does not include passively standing or sitting with a sign or other indication that one is seeking donations at a location not prohibited by this section and not in a manner prohibited by this section,” according to the ordinance.
Offenders can be penalized up to $500, or be jailed for up to 60 days, or both.