During a Lake Wales City Commission meeting Feb. 16, more than a dozen Lake Wales residents spoke in favor of purchasing body cameras for Lake Wales Police Department officers.
City Manager James Slaton presented the commissioners with two options: agreeing to a free, 90-day trial offer for four body cameras; or option B, investing $75,000 for eight cameras on a five-year contract.
Vice Mayor Robin Gibson said it would cost $500,000 to equip every officer and said that he favored “making personnel changes” over purchasing cameras. Gibson also motioned to authorize the city manager to begin negotiations with the Polk County Sheriff's Office to take over police operations, if needed.
None of the commissioners seconded the vice mayor's motion. The commissioners later unanimously agreed to purchase eight cameras.
No law enforcement agencies in Polk County deploy cameras on a department-wide basis, but many have at least begun some type of program, Slaton said. Some elected officials expressed support for purchasing body cameras for every officer. That vote could take place in the future.
For roughly the past two years, Commissioner Terrye Howell has been an advocate of a camera program.
“You can hold crazy for 90 days,” Howell said before voting for option B.
Commissioner Al Goldstein, said he did not want PCSO to take over for LWPD. Goldstein previously opposed body cameras, but ultimately motioned for the commission to move forward on the matter. In his comments, Goldstein advocated for improved cooperation between residents and the department.
“I want to see more cooperation with the police,” Goldstein said. “I want you to talk to your children like your folks tried to talk to you. Follow the law.”
Mayor Eugene Fultz said that, like many Black men, he has had negative experiences with police officers in the past. The mayor said he cast his vote in favor of purchasing body cameras in the name of his grandchildren.
“I'm scared for their future,” Fultz said.
Of the residents who spoke, many cited racial tension.
One person said she came on behalf of her neighbor who did not want to attend the meeting because she was “scared of the white officers who might be there and see me.” Another alleged seeing an officer sucker punch a friend.
One woman complained that a male officer stopped her for a traffic violation and wound up doing a body search on her and one resident reminded the commission that a Lake Wales Police Department detective was suspended last year, with pay, for using a racial slur.
The original complaint against the detective was filed two years prior to the onset of the internal investigation in 2020.
Lake Wales Police Chief Chris Velasquez was asked how the investigation about the detective was concluded and if he would like a statement published.
“We look forward to working with our partners throughout the city and county to successfully implement our body-worn camera program,” Velasquez stated. “We strive to provide the highest level of law enforcement services to our community and expect the cameras to help build greater trust through transparency and education. ...
“Regarding (the detective): The investigation from last year resulted in a sustained finding for the use of profanity.”
Asked what he thought about taking over law enforcement operations in Lake Wales, Sheriff Grady Judd said he is already sheriff in Lake Wales, that the Lake Wales Police Department is a good department and that he and his staff would do everything possible to help, if asked.
“We deal with conflict every day,” the sheriff said. “It's a really stressful job. The irony is we don't get to make the laws, we don't get to interpret the laws — we only get to enforce the laws.
“When somebody is not happy about that, they tend to take it out on the law enforcement officer.”