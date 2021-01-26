On Jan. 22, Lake Wales Mayor Eugene Fultz notified city staff that he and his wife had tested positive for COVID-19. Because four of the five city commissioners, as well as at least two city staff members, were in close proximity to the mayor last week, they agreed to quarantine themselves as a precaution.
A city commission work session meeting scheduled for Jan. 26 was cancelled.
“We will make a decision on the February 2nd city commission meeting once the commissioners have been tested and we know their status,” Lake Wales City Manager James Slaton said.