The first two sentences of a Jan. 15 story with the headline “Fate of Lake Wales city attorney to be discussed Jan 21” read as follows:
“Near the end of a Lake Wales City Commission meeting Jan. 7, Commissioner Curtis Gibson made a motion that, essentially, would terminate Lake Wales City Attorney Chuck Galloway. Gibson later agreed to withdraw his motion, which was to put the city attorney job out to bid, in order to give his fellow commissioners more time to consider such an important vote.”
On Jan. 25, Gibson submitted a written request to the Winter Haven Sun and the Polk New-Sun for further clarification and an elaboration on his motion.
“A recent story in your newspaper said I made a motion to terminate Lake Wales City Attorney Chuck Galloway. That was incorrect,” Gibson wrote. “Actually for the second year in a row I asked that my fellow city commissioners put out a request for proposals for legal services so we could explore our options. I also encouraged Mr. Galloway to submit a proposal.”
The Sun regrets any confusion regarding the beginning of the Jan. 15 article.
Gibson’s message went on to detail his concerns with Lake Wales’ current arrangement with Galloway.
“Mr. Galloway has served as our city attorney for 26 years and the city has not altered his contract since 2001,” Gibson wrote. “It automatically renews for another year each October and his hourly rate goes up 2.5 percent regardless of how he performs his job. … Last year we paid Mr. Galloway more than $93,000.”
Gibson went on to indicate that, while at various conferences, he has solicited advice as to how other municipalities handle their legal services.
“Many have told me for legal services they prefer hiring a larger firm that specializes in city government and has multiple attorneys offering various specialties,” Gibson said. “Others like having an attorney on staff who gets a fixed salary and works full-time. I think it’s time for the City of Lake Wales to explore all options.”