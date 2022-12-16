Lake Wales High’s first state football championship came in thrilling fashion.
The Highlanders rallied from an early 10-point deficit to defeat Daytona Beach Mainland 32-30 in the inaugural Class 3S (Suburban) state championship game. The back-and-forth contest was played before over 4,000 fans at DRV PNK Stadium.
Lake Wales completed a perfect 15-0 season by outscoring the Buccaneers 24-20 in the second half. Senior quarterback Trent Grotjan finished with 319 passing yards and two scores to go along with a pair of short rushing touchdowns.
Corey Harris Jr. contributed 155 rushing yards on 18 carries for the Highlanders, who had 505 total yards compared with 484 for Mainland. Carlos Mitchell was Lake Wales’ top receiver with 140 yards and one touchdown, while Diyantae Landrum helped fuel the comeback with a 75-yard TD reception late in the third quarter.
Defensively, Sean Major paced the Highlanders with 14 total tackles (six solo) and Johnquae Richardson had 11 tackles.
Lake Wales also added to its impressive interception total with three as Philipp Davis picked off two passes and Dylan Simmons had one. Simmons’ interception set up Grotjan’s 3-yard touchdown run with 5:15 left as the Highlanders went ahead 32-23.
Mainland (11-4) was paced by Ajai Harrell’s 195 rushing yards, 139 receiving yards and three total touchdowns.