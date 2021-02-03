The Lake Wales Community Redevelopment Agency has approved spending $10,000 to purchase two vacant lots on B Street to help jump start a new affordable housing initiative in that area.
The city is expected to partner with Keystone Challenge Fund, a non-profit organization, to build two houses on lots currently owned by the Green and Gold Foundation, across the street from the B Street Center.
Officials said the homes would have an estimated value of $170,000, with mortgage payments estimated at $878 a month, according to Jeff Bagwell, Keystone’s Executive Director.
“If you’ve looked at rents, what they cost, very few people can even find a decent rental for $878, especially in the market we are in today,” Bagwell said. “This program truly changes peoples’ lives, and there’s a ripple effect.”
Income guidelines would, for example, limit eligibility for the program to a family of four with an income of no more than $47,000. Bagwell said that a family of four would actually need a minimum income of around $32,000 to afford mortgage payments.
The houses will be a collaborative effort of the city, Keystone, Polk County and CenterState Bank.
The county is providing up to $250,000 in initial building costs, while Keystone will provide from $50,000 to $60,000. The city is spending $10,000 to acquire the lots, and an additional $30,000 to cover closing costs.
That $30,000 has already been awarded to the city in the form of a community reinvestment grant from CenterState.
Bagwell said he is hopeful the initial two houses will lead to more construction there, working in conjunction with Tamara West, Polk County’s manager of Housing and Neighborhood Development.
Bagwell also expressed interest in working with the CRA on beautification projects for additional houses along B Street.
“We have some grand ideas there. We think if we do this right we can take the entire block and really turn it around. We’re very excited about coming to Lake Wales,” he noted.
“I’m excited to see this partnership go forward. This is something we have been talking about for a while and this is an avenue that’s going to get us there,” Mayor Eugene Fultz added.
Keystone Challenge Fund is a non-profit organization established in 1991 in Lakeland. For almost 30 years, Keystone has maximized the availability of affordable housing for low and moderate income home buyers to connect families with home ownership, according to company officials.