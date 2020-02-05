The Lake Wales girls varsity soccer team is headed to the Florida High School Athletic Association Class 5A regional quarterfinals as a district champion. The top-seeded Highlanders scored twice in the waning minutes of regulation and then netted the decisive goal during a second-overtime period – all coming via senior Elizabeth Wyrosdick – to edge No. 2 seed Auburndale 4-3 in last Friday’s District 7 title match at Legion Field.
Wyrosdick accounted for all four Lake Wales goals to help the Highlanders (11-5-1) secure one of the top four seeds in the upcoming Region 2 tournament. Brooke Smith scored two goals and Madison Newbern added one for Auburndale, which remains in contention for an at-large spot in Region 2. The Bloodhounds entered the district tournament ranked fourth in the region with a 7.545 power rating.
Lake Wales reached the district final with an 8-0 semifinal win over No. 4 seed Lake Gibson on Jan. 29 as Wyrosdick scored six goals, while Auburndale ousted third-seeded Tampa King 4-1 in the other semifinal.