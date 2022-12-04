Back in July, the Billy Deeds/Polk County 7-on-7 tournament provided some insight into the upcoming varsity football season at Lake Wales High.
The Highlanders looked like a championship-level team during the summer passing event at the Lake Myrtle Sports Complex. Lake Wales was not slowed by the hot and sunny conditions, finishing in first place out of nine total teams.
The potential for Lake Wales to make a long postseason run in the fall was clearly evident even then. And their high levels of talent and competitiveness figured to suit the Highlanders well in Class 3S of the Florida High School Athletic Association’s newly formed Suburban Division.
The offseason indicators proved correct as Lake Wales now stands one win away from the program’s first state championship.
“We just came out and executed our game plan,” senior and University of Kentucky commit Jaremiah Anglin Jr said in the aftermath of last Friday’s 37-7 semifinal victory over visiting Lake City Columbia. “We didn’t expect it to be like this, but a win is a win. We dominated at every aspect of the game. I’m proud. We set this goal since the summer. We already knew we were going to state, but we just had to execute.”
The unbeaten Highlanders (14-0) face Daytona Beach Mainland (11-3) at 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, in the inaugural Class 3S state title game. DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale – an 18,000-seat, soccer-specific stadium that will host five of the FHSAA’s nine championship football games this season – represents the venue after Lake Wales recently completed a stretch of five consecutive wins at Legion Field.
Additional information (lodging, venue and admission) for the state finals can be found on the FHSAA website.
Tradition-rich Lake Wales, which was the highest-rated Class 3S team going into the Final Four, is a two-time state runner-up dating back to the mid-1990s. Mainland, the No. 3 seed entering the Class 3S semifinal round, won the Class 5A championship in 2003.
Controlling the second quarter proved key in each of Lake Wales’ three previous playoff wins. On Friday, the Highlanders blitzed Columbia 21-7 during the second stanza en route to a 28-7 halftime lead.
Senior quarterback Trent Grotjan finished with 184 passing yards against the 9-4 Tigers from Columbia County. Corey Harris Jr. rushed for 148 yards on 21 carries – highlighted by a 5-yard touchdown in the first quarter – while Anglin (75-yard TD reception), Carlos Mitchell and Xavier Marlow had first-half scoring catches.
The Highlanders are one of the state’s top teams in scoring differential (+ 35.6 points per game) backed by a 566-67 combined scoring edge. Mainland has 437 points for and 241 against through 14 games, and that includes last Friday’s 30-23 comeback win in Fort Myers over No. 2 seed Dunbar High.
The Highlanders have not only managed to stay relatively healthy this season, but they have also been strong across the board as far as playing all three phases.
Head coach Tavaris Johnson’s squad excels offensively through the air and on the ground. Lake Wales has 33 interceptions and 19 fumble recoveries on the season – not to mention six shutouts – behind a host of playmakers including leading tacklers Sean Major and Johnquae Richardson and sacks leader (and Arkansas State commit) Terrell James.
The special teams not only boast a solid return game but Alvarez, who booted three second-half field goals to cap the scoring against Columbia, also continues to rack up important points as the placekicker.
The Mainland Buccaneers are on a four-game win streak following a 20-14 loss to Class 4M (Metro) Lake Mary in their regular-season finale.
Trailing 23-17 after three quarters against Dunbar, Ajai Harrell scored a pair of touchdowns on short runs as Mainland pulled ahead 30-23 lead with just over three minutes remaining. Dunbar then turned the ball over on downs with 63 seconds left.