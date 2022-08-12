On Aug. 9 a memorial service for Lake Wales Police Department K-9 Officer “Max” was held at HighPoint Church.
Max was murdered by a felon who shot toward law enforcement officers with a stolen handgun around sunrise on Aug. 3.
LWPD K-9 Officer Jared Joyner was Max's partner for six years.
“I can't even imagine what it's going to be like going back to work without you,” Joyner wrote in tribute to his partner. “You saved my life and I am eternally grateful for your sacrifice. I love you, buddy.”
LWPD Chief Christopher Velasquez said Joyner and Max were on their way home after night shift when a call came over the radio about a domestic violence offender hiding in the woods. The partners answered the call instead of going to sleep.
“Max loved to work,” Velasquez said. “In fact he loved to work and nothing made him happier, so in reality, he probably never wanted to go home in the first place.”
Max helped to arrest 83 criminals, Velasquez said. Born in October 2014 in the Netherlands, Max was hired by LWPD in December 2015.
“He was the smallest dog at the kennel,” Velasquez said. “Officer Jared Joyner fell in love with Max and the bond quickly grew.”
The K-9 officer began training in January 2016, completing around 2,000 hours during his police career.
Off duty, Max loved tennis balls, tearing up lawns, eating cat food, and chewing on his yellow rubber hose.
“He never bothered the chickens at their house but he loved stealing their eggs,” Velasquez said. “In his defense, some say dogs are color blind, so he probably thought they were tennis balls with tasty fillings. He also liked eating the cat's food and playing with his yellow hose.”
Polk County Sheriff's Office K-9 Supervisor Lt. Kenny Hill helped to train Max.
“Max, who was by far the smallest dog in the school, showed that no challenge was too great or an obstacle too difficult to defeat,” Hill said. “Truly Max was fearless. With the bluster of a king, Max always exited his patrol car with head held high and chest out every time – but he never wanted to stray far from his partner Jared.”
LWPD Sgt. Dale Hampton was Max's supervisor. Hampton recalled a time when Max tore up his yard while Officer Joyner was on vacation.
“Max had the funniest personality I've ever seen in a canine,” Hampton said. “But Max had a mission. He was the eyes, ears, and the nose for Jared. On the morning of Aug. 3, he also became his shield when he looked evil directly in his eyes and laid his life down to protect.”
Lake Wales Mayor Jack Hilligoss is also the pastor at HighPoint Church. Pastor Hilligoss said that when his daughter was four years old, she asked if the family cat went to Heaven after passing away. He told his daughter to imagine Heaven any way she could and promised that it would be better than that.
“Will there be dogs in heaven?” Hilligoss asked. “We really don't need to answer that question to feel a deep sense of gratitude today; gratitude to God because He gave Max as a friend and a partner and a servant and finally as a protector. He showed up every day to do his job and he did it well and for that K-9 Officer Max deserves a day like today at the very least – and I think we can always hope for more.”
Lake Wales City Manager James Slaton opened the memorial service.
“This is a point in our nation's history when law enforcement needs every ounce of support that they can get,” Slaton said.