A week after she spoke at Main Street Winter Haven’s City Works (X)po, Lake Wales Main Street Executive Director Karen Thompson is bidding farewell to her position in Lake Wales – both as the Assistant CRA Director and the Lake Wales Main Street executive director – to take on a new opportunity – which has not yet been announced – in Lakeland.
“She has been the backbone of our organization and we will greatly miss her,” said Ryan Buskirk, Immediate Past President, in a media release issued last week.
Thompson was hired in October 2017 to fill both roles, and notable accomplishments include the award-winning Lake Wales Connected plan, a 2019 Main Street initiative.
“Although we are saddened by Karen’s departure to Lakeland, we are happy for her and this new opportunity,” said Scott Crews, Vice President and in-coming President of Lake Wales Main Street. “She leaves Lake Wales Main Street healthier than ever and with a strong vision for the future,” said Scott Crews.
Phase I Park Avenue and Market Plaza Streetscape is underway. The $14 million public investment is the stimulus for private investment, which is already evident and just the beginning.
“I am excited about downtown Lake Wales’ future and proud to have played a small role,” said Thompson, in the media release. “We are fortunate that both the Main Street board and the City are committed to realizing downtown’s full potential and holding quality as the number one priority.”
Kristie Reed, Treasurer of Lake Wales Main Street and Vice President, added, “Lake Wales Main Street has made positive strides to make downtown the focus, and we will continue to do so. Our board is composed of people who deeply care about the future of Lake Wales.”
Thompson, in an interview with the Winter Haven Sun, said she is departing to join the Community Redevelopment Agency, City of Lakeland, as a Project Manager. “I will be working with an amazing CRA team, and I’m so eager to learn, grown and contribute to my new role,” she said.
To ensure the transition is seamless and the momentum continues, Ronali “Ronni” Wood - past State of Florida Main Street Coordinator and 40-year resident of Lake Wales will take the lead. For more information on Lake Wales Main Street, contact ronnilwmainstreet@outlook.com or 863-978-7744.