A Lake Wales man was killed after being ejected from the car he was riding when it rear-ended a pickup truck at a high rate of speed.
Lake Wales Police officers responded to a vehicle crash involving a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro and a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado at 1:13 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, on U.S. Highway 27 in front of Weikert Ford in Lake Wales. According to reports, upon arrival, they found the occupants of the Camaro, 38-year-old Eliecer Padilla of Lake Wales lying in the north bound lanes, deceased, and the second occupant of the vehicle, 40-year-old Jeanette Gonzalez of Lake Wales, lying in the median. Police say the Camaro was driving south bound on Highway 27 at a high rate of speed when it rear-ended the Silverado, driven by Stephen Lakotich of Plainfield, Illinois, which was also traveling south bound on Highway 27, at the posted speed limit. Police say at that point, the Camaro began to flip, ejecting both occupants of the car. No injuries were reported from the occupants of the Silverado. Police have not indicated who was driving the Camaro. Gonzalez was airlifted to Lakeland Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. The crash is still under investigation, police say. Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call Traffic Homicide Investigator Meyers at the Lake Wales Police Department at 863-678-4223. Callers can remain anonymous by calling Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477).