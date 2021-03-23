Lake Wales Mardi Gras supporters recently made their first donation of 2021 to KT's Sunshine Foundation.
A check for $2,000 was donated March 10 at The COOP Bar and Restaurant, located near Babson Park on Ridge Scenic Highway.
Many associated Mardi Gras with its parades and festivities, but in Lake Wales and New Orleans, Mardi Gras is also a chance for krewe members to give back to the community.
KT's Sunshine Foundation is a non-profit organization founded by Ginny Marie Castle, whose daughter Kaitlyn Kinard was killed by a drunk driver on March 22, 2020.
“The idea for a foundation came from Kaity herself,” Castle said. “She had wanted to start something to assist families in the community.”
KT’s Sunshine Foundation provides scholarships to Polk County high school seniors and assistance to other families in need.
Other contributors to the donation include Weikert Ford Inc. Oak Harbor Title Services, Forni Dental & Associates, Action Signs & Advertising, Curchy Design, Curchy Group and The COOP.