Beating an elite team is no small task, let alone doing that while missing many of your players.
Yet, the Lake Wales Seahawks 6U football team managed to pull it off.
On Jan. 12, the Seahawks played Team Exclusive and pulled off the upset, winning 14-6.
“They played together like true brothers out there,” Coach Chan Carithers said. “The conversations they had amongst each other to seal the deal was amazing. They knew that they had to win the game to prove a point and send a message and they did just that. Nobody really gave them a surviving chance to win.“
As a result of some parents not being able to bring their kids to the game, the team was forced to play with just 15 players. Due to the lack of depth, Carithers knew that his team needed to play in a manner that didn’t expose that.
“The game plan was to control the clock and keep the ball out of the opposing team’s hand because we knew that playing against an all star team that their roster of 24 players was going to be loaded with talent,” he explained.
As a whole, the Seahawks finished the season 10-3 and was the runner up in the Super Bowl. It was also the first season for the 6U team that they played in pads.