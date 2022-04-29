The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 19-year-old male in Lake Wales on April 28 for shooting and killing his mother after she told him not to smoke in the house.
Seth Settle was charged with second-degree degree murder with a weapon, tampering with evidence, discharging a firearm in a residential area and giving false information during an investigation.
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the victim was Settle’s 52-year-old mother during a press conference.
Prior to law enforcement being notified, the victim was transported to a local hospital at about 9:41 a.m. for penetrating injuries to her breast and left armpit. Due to the suspiciousness of the injuries, medical staff contacted law enforcement.
Deputies responded to the hospital and the crime scene which was at a home near Red Oak Court and Capps Road, east of Lake Wales. Settle and his mother both lived in the same home at this location.
The victim passed away at about 10:26 a.m.
According to the arrest affidavit, Settle told detectives that he had been sitting in his bedroom when his mother told him, “Stop smoking in the house,” and she walked out of his room. Settle said he pointed a firearm at the door and the gun went off. He said that he exited his bedroom and found his mother unresponsive, so he told another person in the house to call an ambulance, and then left the scene in a car.
Settle lied to detectives five separate times about where he disposed of the firearm. A friend of Settle contacted the Sheriff’s Office and reported that Settle had given him two firearms, and the weapons were recovered by detectives.
“The suspect is trying to play this off as an accident, but he had a loaded gun and intentionally pointed it at the door where the victim just exited and he fired it. He fled the scene without rendering aid, then he arranged for a friend to dispose of the weapon. These are not the actions of a man who just accidentally killed someone. He knew exactly what he was doing,” Judd said.