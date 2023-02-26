A 37-year-old female pedestrian was killed as she was walking in the eastbound lane of travel at the 1000 block of West 10th Street, Lakeland. Lakeland Police were called to the crash site at 11:06 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, and upon arrival, they found the female deceased.
According to police reports, information gathered at the scene notes it is believed that a silver sedan was traveling eastbound on West 10th Street and struck the female. Police say after impact, the sedan fled the scene driving east on 10th Street and is believed to have turned south on Webster Avenue.
Detectives are looking for a silver sedan with front-end damage and possibly a dent in the car’s right rear bumper.
Anyone with information regarding the crash, and/or the suspect vehicle, is asked to contact Sergeant Doug Mills at doug.mills@lakelandgov.net or call the Lakeland Police Department at 863-834-6900. Persons who wish to remain anonymous, can contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226 TIPS (8477), from a cell phone, dial **TIPS, or visit the website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on "Submit A Tip,” or download the free "P3tips" app on a smartphone or tablet. Police say that tipsters will always remain anonymous when they send a tip through Crime Stoppers, and they are eligible for a cash reward if their information leads to an arrest. The LPD says this remains an open and active investigation. The victim's name is being withheld in accordance with Marsy's Law.