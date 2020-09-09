On Saturday, August 15, several Volunteers helped handout 400 backpacks to students in the Lakeland community.
The Lakeland Branch NAACP Youth Council and Florida Technical College, in partnership with Coney Funeral Home, held a “Drive-Thru Backpack Giveaway'' at the Coney Funeral Home’s parking lot in Lakeland.
The drive-thru event assured safety for its participants, sponsors and volunteers.
Representatives for the Lakeland Branch NAACP Youth Council would like to thank Florida Technical College and Coney's Funeral Home for partnering and supporting the community event.