Matthew Liam Gallagher’s love for everything space and aviation ignited when he was just 5-years-old.
His dream was to become an astronaut and pilot, but in May he passed away unexpectedly never having the chance to make it to the moon.
To honor his memory, Gallagher’s family, of Lakeland, is on a mission to help him get there.
Houston-based Celestis, Inc., a pioneer and iconic global leader in memorial spaceflight services, will have an upcoming Luna Mission – the Destiny Flight - in which the cremated remains of participants will be buried on the surface of the moon. Scott Gallagher, Matthew’s father, has started a GoFundMe account hoping to raise money to send Matthew into space.
“This will be perfect for him,” said Scott, a U.S. Marine. “He would spend summers in Melbourne, go to Kennedy Space Center and fell more in love with it. He could tell you everything about the moon’s phases and point out the planets. He dreamed of being a pilot for the Blue Angels or Thunderbirds and he was also obsessed with everything Tesla and SpaceX.”
Destiny, Celestis’ third such flight and 26th overall mission, will be launching out of Cape Canaveral next year. The Destiny Flight will carry a symbolic portion of the cremated remains or DNA of each flight participant. Matthew, along with others, will be buried on the surface of the moon and will, in turn, join American geologist and scientist Dr. Eugene Shoemaker, who is currently the only person buried there. Through Celestis’ Destiny Flight, Matthew will join the others on board in becoming some of the first humans ever to be buried on the moon.
“We are touched and saddened by Matthew’s story,” said Celestis CEO and Co-founder, Charles Chafer. “We are pleased to lend our support to his family’s call for assistance in making his memorial space flight a reality.”
Matthew was born on March 26, 2011, at Marine Corps base Twenty-Nine Palms, California. Matthew called many places home including Lakeland, Grand Prairie, Texas, Jacksonville, North Carolina and Twenty-Nine Palms.
“Matthew deeply touched countless others during his short earthly life and exuded the true essence and epitome of boy,” said Scott. “He attracted others to him with his zestful and playful approach to life. His sweet nature and kindhearted soul were evident as he consistently cared for and loved others.”
Scott, his wife Cori, and their daughter Savannah, who live in Lakeland, are hoping this mission will bring the family a bit of closure.
“Knowing that we were able to give him the one thing we knew he wanted the most (will help),” said Cori. “I think he loved exploring new things and to him space was the greatest exploration.”
Scott agrees.
“Matthew’s final mission means everything to us, as this is the only way we know how to say goodbye to him along with making his dream come true,” Scott said. “Please help us make our little boy’s biggest dream come true by contributing to Matthew’s final mission to the moon.”
The goal is to raise about $14,000 for the flight as well as costs for family to travel to see the launch.
To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/sending-matthew-to-the-moon?utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer