Throughout the month of November, the Lakeland Magic and Florida Blue are asking fans to help virtually sell out the RP Funding Center and fill the bowl for those in need as they raise money to fight hunger in the Central Florida community.
Fans can donate $10, or the value of a Lakeland Magic game ticket, at LakelandMagic.com/FillTheBowl with all proceeds donated directly to Feeding Tampa Bay, KidsPACK and One More Child.
“For the Lakeland Magic, fighting hunger and food insecurity in our area is one of our main ‘Community Pillars,’” said team President Hans Steinbrenner. “With the COVID-19 pandemic, now more than ever it is imperative that we do our part to serve our community. We are honored to work with Florida Blue, Feeding Tampa Bay, KidsPACK and One More Child on such an important initiative. Donations to our Virtual Sellout will help fill the bowls of those who need it most.”
Feeding Tampa Bay, KidsPACK and One More Child are working to end hunger and food insecurity across Central Florida and beyond through partnerships, programs and services with a goal to create long-term health and capability in the lives of the individuals they serve.
The Lakeland Magic need to sell 3,200 virtual tickets to reach the full capacity of the RP Funding Center. For $10 those who donate will be helping fill the bowl of someone in need and will also receive a bowl seat ticket voucher to a future Lakeland Magic basketball game.
“Ensuring children and families have access to healthy, nutritious meals is essential to our mission at Florida Blue of helping people and communities achieve better health,” said Florida Blue Market President Tony Jenkins. “But in Polk County, roughly one out of five children are food insecure. That means more than 30,000 kids in the community don’t have regular access to enough food or adequate nutrition for a healthy, active life. Florida Blue is proud to team up with the Lakeland Magic to support these organizations fighting hunger and food insecurity across Polk County.”
The Lakeland Magic Virtual Sellout – Fill the Bowl presented by Florida Blue runs from November 4-30. Donations can be made at LakelandMagic.com/FilltheBowl.