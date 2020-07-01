The NBA G League announced June 26 that Orlando Magic Two-Way player BJ Johnson and Lakeland Magic player Josh Magette have been named to the All-NBA G League Second Team and Orlando Magic Two-Way player Vic Law has been named to the All-NBA G League Third Team.
Johnson finished the season fourth in the NBA G League in points per game. In 28 games played for the Lakeland Magic this season, Johnson averaged 22.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.1 steals in 35.9 minutes per game.
Magette led the NBA G League in assists per game and climbed to second place on the NBA G League’s all-time assists leaderboard with 1902 career assists. In 29 games played for the Lakeland Magic this season, Magette averaged 21.1 points, 10.6 assists and 2.0 steals in 35 minutes per game.
Magette was also named NBA G League Player of the Week on December 9, 2019.
Law led the Lakeland Magic in rebounds per game. In 33 games played for the Lakeland Magic this season, Law averaged 19.7 points, 8 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 35 minutes per game.
Johnson, Magette and Law helped lead the Lakeland Magic to the top of the Southeast Division and fourth in the Eastern Conference standings with a 25-17 record, finishing the season on a six-game winning streak.