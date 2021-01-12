The NBA G League announced Jan. 8 that the 2021 NBA G League Season will tipoff in February on a single-site location at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando.
Following the success of the 2019-20 NBA season restart at the same location, the league has made this decision to ensure the health and safety of the fans, players and staff.
All NBA G League teams were given the option to participate. The Lakeland Magic will join 17 other teams including the NBA G League Ignite team consisting of top 2021 draft prospects. The top eight teams will advance to a single-elimination playoff.
Players, coaches, team and league staff living on the NBA G League’s campus at Walt Disney World Resort will be guided by comprehensive league-wide health and safety protocols, which are based on the core principles of social distancing, mask wearing, hand hygiene and COVID-19 testing.
The complete 2021 NBA G League game and broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date.
Tickets already purchased for the 2020-21 season will be honored when home games resume. Fans can log on to LakelandMagic.com for ticket and future schedule information.